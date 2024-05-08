Unlock Your Dream Whitianga Waterfront Lifestyle Without The Multi-million Dollar Price Tag

Nestled along the Coromandel’s picturesque Whitianga Waterways is an unmissable opportunity for those seeking waterfront luxury. Marlin Waters is now offering a final release of properties within an exquisite enclave of 65 breathtaking villas.

In a prime location just minutes from the beach and local amenities, Marlin Waters offers an idyllic escape for those yearning to leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind.

Whether you’re staying for a long weekend or a lot longer, these lock-up-and-leave designs focus on both comfort and style, all meticulously designed with modern living and relaxation in mind.

“They’re both 171 m2, with three bedrooms, a master with ensuite plus a second bathroom, a huge sunny deck and only 20 meters from the waterfront. They’re absolutely beautiful.” says Bayleys salesperson John Greenwood.

The two exclusive north-west facing waterfront homes also boast a spacious entertainer's kitchen. With open-plan living areas seamlessly transitioning to the water's edge, residents can revel in sunshine and breathtaking views all from the comfort of their own home.

Marlin Waters

“They can enjoy swimming, paddle boarding and kayaking right on their doorsteps, or use the boat ramp to set off for a day’s fishing or boating.”

Complete with tasteful furnishings curated by top interior designers, these homes redefine luxury living. Both come fully landscaped, with internal access garages. Additionally, one villa offers the option of a private jetty, further enhancing the waterfront lifestyle experience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Developed by the esteemed Hopper Developments, renowned for their mastery in crafting waterside communities like Pauanui and Marsden, these brand-new homes sit within a vibrant community just a two-and-a-half hour drive from Auckland’s CBD, offering unparalleled convenience without compromising on serenity.

"Residents can indulge in aquatic adventures, leisurely strolls, or simply unwind at the waterfront café, soaking in the tranquil ambiance” says Hopper Sales and Marketing Manager Shana Hopper McCully.

“It’s a hive of activity with private boat ramps and a floating pontoon clubhouse. Marlin Waters really does embody the essence of waterfront living.”

As remote work continues to redefine lifestyle choices, the Whitianga region is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by discerning buyers seeking quality living outside, but still close to urban confines. Luckily for them that coastal serenity doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

“The exciting prospect of this process is to ignore all previous price expectations the vendors have said they will meet the market for serious bidders” says John Greenwood.

“If you're looking for a waterfront holiday home within your budget, you can't go past the value in these two substantial homes.”

Don’t miss your chance to secure a piece of waterfront paradise at Marlin Waters.

John Greenwood is marketing these two properties for sale via auction on June 19, 2024.

© Scoop Media