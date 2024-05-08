Prime Minister Attends Global Tourism Showcase In The Capital

One thousand international and domestic tourism delegates are gathered in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington tonight for the start of the New Zealand tourism industry’s most anticipated business gathering.

TRENZ is New Zealand tourism’s biggest business event, which is being held for the first time in the Capital.

The event was officially opened by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at an invite-only welcome function at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Over the next two days, over 330 tourism buyers from 25 countries will gather at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre to find inspiration and acquaint themselves with what New Zealand tourism has to offer.

They are there to purchase accommodation, transport and other holiday-related products for their customers over the coming years. Meeting with them will be 313 New Zealand tourism operators eager to do business.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said tourism was an important contributor to the New Zealand economy and TRENZ played a vital role.

“TRENZ is a critical step in ensuring New Zealand is competitive and well represented on the world stage, we are delighted that the Prime Minister chose to join us to open this important industry event” she said.

“The conversations these delegates have, and the business conducted, lays the groundwork for years to come.”

TRENZ is also expected to bring big immediate benefits to its host city, with the event expected to result in at least $4m of new spend in Wellington this week.

WellingtonNZ Chief Executive John Allen said the opportunity to showcase Wellington to so many international tourism buyers was significant.

“When tourism buyers see what the region has to offer, we are confident the benefits will be ongoing and significant. We look forward to showcasing our unique attractions during the familiarisation programme as we know nothing beats a first-hand experience.”

The theme of this year’s TRENZ is Transformative Tourism - “highlighting the breadth of impact that tourism brings to our economy, our communities, our environment and the people who visit here,” Ms Ingram said.

TRENZ is delivered by Tourism Industry Aotearoa on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust and with the assistance of sponsors and supporters.

