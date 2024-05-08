Roa Announces Plan For A $300 Million Integrated Regional Hospital In Wanaka - Fast-track Approval Sought.

Wanaka property investment company, Roa, is building a state-of-the-art integrated regional hospital in the Central Otago town of Wanaka to help meet the future health needs of its rapidly growing population.

The $300 million privately funded project comprises a five-level hospital with four operating theatres, imaging services, a 24-hour emergency department and more than 70 inpatient, emergency, and post anaesthetic care beds. The hospital will be at the heart of a broader health precinct which includes four new purpose-built offices for allied medical services such as consulting and treatment rooms, on-site parking, and ground level retail and hospitality opening out onto public pedestrian spaces.

Roa will engage a high-quality private healthcare operator to manage the hospital and already has strong interest from established operators in New Zealand, Australia and the United States. There is similar strong interest in the commercial office space from specialist medical tenants interested in moving into Central Otago.

Renowned New Zealand architectural firm Warren and Mahoney was engaged to design the hospital and surrounding health precinct which will be located on Sir Tim Wallis Drive at Three Parks, east of Wanaka township. It has been designed using cutting edge sustainability principles targeting internationally recognised green building standards, in line with Roa’s commitment to delivering the very best outcomes for Wanaka’s future.

The resource consent application process has begun with the Queenstown Lakes District Council; however, it’s anticipated this could take up to three years and possibly longer, prompting Roa to apply for the Wanaka integrated regional hospital to be a named project in Schedule 2 of the government’s Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Roa CEO Mike Saegers says an efficient consenting regime is critical. “Construction of the hospital could commence within 15 months of consent being received, with a target opening date of 18-24 months after that. Delay in consenting translates directly through to delay in the doors opening on this much needed beneficial community health asset.”

The lack of health services in the Wanaka, Upper Clutha and broader Central Otago region was the subject of a recent standing room only public meeting held by the local community board attended by around 400 people.

Roa has made a submission to Parliament’s Environment Committee in support of the Fast-track Approvals Bill in addition to applying to the Ministry for the Environment to be included as a named project in Schedule 2.

