Napier Player Wins $1 Million

8 May 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Napier will be pinching themselves after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Tamatea Pak n Save in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

There are 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ's Mother's Day promotion. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 28 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 18 May will be in the draw to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

