CCL Achieves VMware By Broadcom Pinnacle Status

CCL, a leading provider of IT and hybrid cloud services within Spark Business Group, has announced today that it has achieved the highest level of partnership recognition by VMware by Broadcom, its Pinnacle Tier.

Following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware in 2023, there was a realignment of partnerships at the beginning of 2024. VMware’s Pinnacle tier is its highest partnership tier, recognising its most strategic and transformational partners who can demonstrate the ability to deliver to the highest levels of customer expectations and outcomes.

Richard Adams, CEO of CCL says, “CCL is proud to have attained VMware Pinnacle partnership status, building on our long-standing relationship for more than a decade with VMware by Broadcom.

Richard Adams, CEO of CCL (Photo:Supplied)

“We have worked with VMware for over 10 years, helping a large number of our customers deliver their business-critical systems to their customers and stakeholders. As one of VMware’s largest partners in New Zealand, we look forward to continuing our relationship and providing on-going value to our customers as they navigate their cloud journeys in the years to come.”

“For our customers, this is further endorsement of CCL’s capabilities, and recognises our unrivalled breadth and depth of expertise across a range of market-leading partners, to help organisations not only make the right decisions about their technology direction today, but to help them plan for the years ahead.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Within the VMware Cloud Service Provider Program, Pinnacle is the highest level, assigned to only a select few partners globally. Pinnacle partners are recognised as the most invested and strategic of partners, with extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological knowledge and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues.

As part of Spark Business Group, CCL has a proven track record of delivering successful cloud solutions to a wide range of New Zealand organisations, utilising its locally owned and domiciled data centre network, strategic partnerships with market-leading technology, and a nationwide team of cloud experts.

About CCL

Part of Spark Business Group, CCL is New Zealand’s largest locally-focused IT services and hybrid cloud provider. Bringing the best of global cloud innovation to Aotearoa, CCL has more than 500 employees and 10 offices across New Zealand. concepts.co.nz

About Spark Business Group

Spark Business Group is a collective of best-in-class digital specialists here to help unravel the complexities of business challenges and deliver future proof solutions with real results. From connectivity, digital infrastructure and the latest in business hardware, to cloud computing, customer experience (CX) optimisation, data science and artificial intelligence models, we can help your organisation thrive by tapping into tomorrow, today. businessgroup.spark.co.nz

© Scoop Media

