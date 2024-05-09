New Zealanders Asked To Reduce Power Use Tomorrow Morning

New Zealand is facing a potential shortfall of electricity supply between 7am and 9am tomorrow morning because of an unseasonal cold snap and low wind generation.

Transpower is asking New Zealanders to help by being mindful of their electricity use between 7am and 9am tomorrow morning. This will reduce overall demand and help towards ensuring there is power available for all.

Some examples of how people can contribute are:

turn off heaters and lights in rooms you are not using

delay using appliances such as washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers until after 9am

don’t charge electronic devices and electric vehicles between 7am and 9am.

It is forecast to be a very cold morning, and people should stay warm by heating rooms they are using and continuing to keep them warm. However, they could consider turning down the temperature slightly between 7am–9am (by 1-2 degrees).

Transpower has released a warning notice this morning advising industry of the situation.

Transpower will work with electricity lines companies around New Zealand to switch off controllable load like hot water systems tomorrow morning to reduce demand. Hot water systems are regularly switched on and off during the day, so most people won’t notice this.

Major industrial electricity consumers have also been asked to reduce electricity use for the time that the shortfall is anticipated.

If action from lines companies and major industrial consumers, alongside support from New Zealanders to conserve electricity, is not enough to keep the power system in balance, Transpower may need to work with lines companies to switch off supply to some areas around New Zealand.

This would be for a short time until the electricity supply shortage is resolved and will prevent the risk of widespread and longer outages.

People who rely on power for medical reasons are asked to ensure they have a backup plan in place and call 111 in an emergency.

We encourage people to check websites and Facebook pages from Transpower, their electricity retailer, or local lines company for updates.

