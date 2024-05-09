Nozomi Networks & Mandiant Extend Strategic Partnership To Improve Threat Detection For World’s Critical Infrastructure

Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, and Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, today announced they have expanded a longstanding global partnership to further strengthen and streamline the way industrial and enterprise CISOs and their teams anticipate, diagnose and respond to cyber threats across all their critical business operations. Through this partnership expansion, Nozomi Networks and Google Security Operations customers will have the option to combine Mandiant threat intelligence and incident response with Nozomi Networks threat intelligence to gain comprehensive access to real-time information about threats to their IT, operational technology (OT) and IoT systems.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is rapidly evolving, with attacks growing in both number and impact enterprise-wide,” said Edgard Capdevielle, CEO Nozomi Networks. “To minimise risk and maximise operational resilience, CISOs and their security teams need comprehensive solutions that enable them to quickly assess and respond to threats across their IT, OT and IOT systems. We are pleased to be able to give our customer the option to easily incorporate Mandiant’s world-class threat intelligence and threat hunting services as part of a whole solution that delivers superior security outcomes.”

“For almost a decade, Mandiant and Nozomi Networks have partnered to deliver advanced, AI-powered OT and IoT security solutions to customers,” said Melissa Smith, Google Cloud’s Head of Strategy & Technology Partnerships. “This latest expansion is another critical step in our journey to combine threat intelligence sources and defences for the best possible security outcomes for the world’s critical infrastructure. By blending Mandiant’s threat intelligence and expertise with Nozomi Networks’ OT threat intelligence and tools, we can enable critical infrastructure organisations to enhance their threat intelligence and investigations for a stronger defence.”

History shows effective IT security visibility and management combined with OT/IoT threat awareness plays a key role in stronger security for OT. Because most cyber-attacks that slow or shut down operations start at an IT entry point, having the ability to combine and leverage the industry’s leading IT, OT and IoT threat intelligence services gives critical infrastructure CISOs the most comprehensive, up-to-date set of threat intelligence to work with for the strongest possible defence.

Nozomi Networks and Google Security Operations customers who wish to gain comprehensive access to real-time information about threats to their IT, OT and IoT systems can combine Mandiant threat intelligence and incident response with Nozomi Networks threat intelligence. The new offering extends Nozomi Networks’ advanced OT and IoT threat intelligence by providing organisations with a deeper understanding of the coinciding IT threat landscape. This makes it possible to holistically monitor and respond to all emerging threats for the strongest possible security outcomes enterprise wide.

Additionally, by year end, Nozomi Networks customers will be able to add Mandiant Assist to the Nozomi Networks platform, for push-button access to Mandiant incident response services.

Finally, Mandiant will expand the use of Nozomi Networks sensors by enabling the capability to hunt for malicious activity and indications of compromise within the IT systems that directly support OT, IIoT and IoT.

Recognised as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 105 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities, and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

By combining their market leadership in OT, IT & IoT cybersecurity, Nozomi Networks and Mandiant are bringing a new level of cyber defences to critical infrastructure organisations worldwide.

