Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kāpiti Chamber Advocates For Equitable Partnership In Economic Development

Friday, 10 May 2024, 5:33 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce advocates for a more inclusive partnership in the region's economic development decision-making and fiscal management.

During a rich address to Council members, the Chamber elevated the business community's collective aspirations and concerns while urging Councillors to support their desire to have a seat at the table of the proposed economic development Trust.

The Chamber called to uplift key community stakeholders, including themselves, within the decision-making processes of the Kotahitanga Board or proposed independent Trust—with the transfer of the current economic development budget to that Trust.

“The Chamber sees a clear crossover between our strategic intent and that of the Kotahitanga Board (or proposed independent economic development Trust). We can support with the tough decisions that need to be made regarding spending and provide insight into the gaps that concern our business community.”—says Board Chair Monique Leith.

The Chamber's address urged Councillors to authentically make space for community feedback, finding ways to partner on outcomes that the Chamber and the Council shared through their respective economic development plans and strategies. From struggles with regulatory processes to concerns about external contractors taking precedence over local talent and entities, The Chamber emphasised the important role they play in providing evidence, transparency, clear communication, and wraparound capabilities to enhance existing initiatives and ensure sensible fiscal spending, which is of the utmost importance in the current climate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Chamber shared stories from their members and the wider business community and were humbled by all of the individuals who came forward to share their heartfelt contributions to help feed into the Council's Long Term Plan and economic development ‘Direction of Travel’ proposals.

“We’d like to acknowledge the current climate (and hardship) that some families and businesses are experiencing right now. Despite that, our Chamber had an influx of stories that people felt needed to be heard. We thank you for showing up and engaging in this process alongside our team.”—says Monique.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 