Kāpiti Chamber Advocates For Equitable Partnership In Economic Development

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce advocates for a more inclusive partnership in the region's economic development decision-making and fiscal management.

During a rich address to Council members, the Chamber elevated the business community's collective aspirations and concerns while urging Councillors to support their desire to have a seat at the table of the proposed economic development Trust.

The Chamber called to uplift key community stakeholders, including themselves, within the decision-making processes of the Kotahitanga Board or proposed independent Trust—with the transfer of the current economic development budget to that Trust.

“The Chamber sees a clear crossover between our strategic intent and that of the Kotahitanga Board (or proposed independent economic development Trust). We can support with the tough decisions that need to be made regarding spending and provide insight into the gaps that concern our business community.”—says Board Chair Monique Leith.

The Chamber's address urged Councillors to authentically make space for community feedback, finding ways to partner on outcomes that the Chamber and the Council shared through their respective economic development plans and strategies. From struggles with regulatory processes to concerns about external contractors taking precedence over local talent and entities, The Chamber emphasised the important role they play in providing evidence, transparency, clear communication, and wraparound capabilities to enhance existing initiatives and ensure sensible fiscal spending, which is of the utmost importance in the current climate.

The Chamber shared stories from their members and the wider business community and were humbled by all of the individuals who came forward to share their heartfelt contributions to help feed into the Council's Long Term Plan and economic development ‘Direction of Travel’ proposals.

“We’d like to acknowledge the current climate (and hardship) that some families and businesses are experiencing right now. Despite that, our Chamber had an influx of stories that people felt needed to be heard. We thank you for showing up and engaging in this process alongside our team.”—says Monique.

