Simon Barnett Coming Home To More FM

MediaWorks today announced broadcasting legend Simon Barnett will be re-joining the MediaWorks whānau in early 2025. Simon will return to his previous home of over two decades - The More FM Breakfast Club - alongside current hosts Lana Cochrane-Searle, Adam Percival and Paul Ego.

On behalf of The Breakfast Club, host Lana Cochrane-Searle commented “We’re so stoked to have our mate Si back on board with us! His infectious laugh and boyish charm will really brighten up our mornings. We have so many fond memories of working with Si in the past and can’t wait to create more magic with him soon.”

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer said she is delighted to welcome Simon back into the fold. “Simon’s an immensely talented broadcaster who connects with Kiwis young and old. He has such warmth, empathy and a real sense of fun, I know the team and our audiences are going to love having him back on More FM.”

“More FM is one of New Zealand’s favourite radio stations and Simon is one of the country’s most loved hosts. With this stellar line up, we expect a great reaction from Kiwis right across NZ.”

