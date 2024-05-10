Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simon Barnett Coming Home To More FM

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:08 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

MediaWorks today announced broadcasting legend Simon Barnett will be re-joining the MediaWorks whānau in early 2025. Simon will return to his previous home of over two decades - The More FM Breakfast Club - alongside current hosts Lana Cochrane-Searle, Adam Percival and Paul Ego.

On behalf of The Breakfast Club, host Lana Cochrane-Searle commented “We’re so stoked to have our mate Si back on board with us! His infectious laugh and boyish charm will really brighten up our mornings. We have so many fond memories of working with Si in the past and can’t wait to create more magic with him soon.”

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer said she is delighted to welcome Simon back into the fold. “Simon’s an immensely talented broadcaster who connects with Kiwis young and old. He has such warmth, empathy and a real sense of fun, I know the team and our audiences are going to love having him back on More FM.”

“More FM is one of New Zealand’s favourite radio stations and Simon is one of the country’s most loved hosts. With this stellar line up, we expect a great reaction from Kiwis right across NZ.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 