Mike McRoberts Joins National Business Review As Te Ao Māori Editor

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: National Business Review

The National Business Review (NBR) proudly announces the appointment of Mike McRoberts (Ngāti Kahungunu) as Te Ao Māori Editor, following his tenure anchoring TV3’s flagship 6pm News.

An award-winning journalist and presenter, Mike will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and committment to authentic storytelling to his new position at NBR.

“I’m really excited about the challenge this role brings,” said McRoberts. “It’s an opportunity to shape the narrative around key developments within the Māori economy and to ensure these stories receive the national attention they deserve.”

Mike Roberts (Photo supplied)

Mike will spearhead the development of content that dives deep into the dynamics of the Māori economy and the vibrant stories of Māori communities.

“The Māori economy is an area we have been working on for years and we are now set to move into our next phase with Mike concentrating on all aspects of this area,” said NBR’s editor-in-chief-of- strategy Grant Walker. “Mike’s excitement and mana can only enhance our knowledge and understanding of what is set to become a $100 billion economy by 2030.”

For Mike, finding his next step was all about the right fit: “Working with an organisation and team whose mana is all about trust, independence, and integrity feels like the perfect environment to take my kete of experience and continue to grow.”

He adds: “The Māori expression, ‘ka mua, ka muri’– looking back in order to move forward – perfectly encapsulates this new chapter. It’s about learning from the past to inform and enrich our future.”

