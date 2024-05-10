TRENZ Bids Goodbye To The Capital, And Hello To Rotorua

TRENZ, the New Zealand tourism industry’s biggest business event, has drawn to a close in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington.

Over the last two days, 1000 delegates from 25 countries have been networking, exploring the city, and conducting business which underpins the success of future tourism seasons in New Zealand.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said the event, which was in the Capital for the first time, had been a resounding success.

“TRENZ is always buzzing with energy and we have had wonderful feedback from our delegates about this event, which has been beautifully supported by our hosts WellingtonNZ.

“The work done here this week has really put Wellington and Aotearoa New Zealand on the international tourism map.”

Some 15,000 appointments between tourism buyers and sellers took place during TRENZ. By Friday lunchtime, delegates had enjoyed 3000 coffees, 1100 from the Air New Zealand stand alone.

At the conclusion of the event, the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust announced that Rotorua will be the host region for TRENZ next year. TIA delivers the event on behalf of the Trust.

TRENZ 2025 will take place from 6-8 May at Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre. TRENZ was last held in Rotorua in 2019.

“Rotorua is the birthplace of international tourism in New Zealand and we are excited to be taking TRENZ back there next year,” Ms Ingram said.

“With the strong support of RotoruaNZ, we will be able to showcase some of New Zealand’s most exceptional tourism experiences to our international guests.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell welcomed the news, saying that as a renowned tourism town, Rotorua was the perfect place to host TRENZ 2025.

“Rotorua is a world-famous destination, well-known for our attractions, culture and beautiful environment.

“We cannot wait to host next year’s event and boost our reputation as a top tourism destination.”

RotoruaNZ Chief Executive Andrew Wilson said the city looked forward to welcoming delegates from around the world “so they can experience all that is amazing about our wonderful city.

“It is also an opportunity to showcase the many new developments which continue to enhance Rotorua’s reputation as a world class tourism destination.”

Leanne Geraghty, Chief Customer and Sales Officer of Air New Zealand, the event’s premier sponsor, said she’s thrilled to see TRENZ head back to Rotorua.

“Rotorua is one of New Zealand’s most iconic destinations, and it couldn’t be more fitting that TRENZ is heading back to the region, enabling travel buyers from across the globe to experience all it has to offer.”

Each year TRENZ brings together hundreds of international travel and tourism product managers to negotiate new business deals with several hundred leading New Zealand tourism operators. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism economy.

TRENZ 2024 was held at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre.

