Powerball And Strike Roll Over

11 May 2024

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $22 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

