Backyard Hunt: The Family Adventure App Revolutionizing Outdoor Fun

10 May marks the exciting release of "Backyard Hunt," an innovative mobile application designed to transform any backyard into a thrilling adventure playground. Developed by R-DEV Limited, founded by Tomas Radvansky and Iveta Radvanska, this app is not just a game but a gateway to family bonding and educational fun.

With the vision of creating meaningful playtime, "Backyard Hunt" brings together treasure hunting and scavenger hunts, designed for all ages. Users can engage in customized adventures, utilizing QR codes that unlock tasks and clues, propelling them through a sequence of riddles and challenges right in their own backyard.

"Backyard Hunt is inspired by the joy of discovery and learning," said Tomas Radvansky, co-founder of R-DEV Limited. "We have always wanted to provide parents and their children with a creative way to explore outdoors, learn interactively, and spend quality family time."

The app includes various modules that cater to different age groups, from toddlers who can engage through pictures and sounds, to school kids and adults who can enjoy themed hunts that are both entertaining and educational. "Every family can find something special in Backyard Hunt, making every game a unique experience," added Iveta Radvanska, co-creator and a parent herself.

Parents will find "Backyard Hunt" incredibly flexible, with features allowing them to create personalized hunts or select from pre-designed ones. The app is free to download and includes a complimentary mathematical hunt to get families started.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Key features of "Backyard Hunt" include:

Customizable game settings to suit family-specific needs and preferences.

Educational content integrated into fun, real-world tasks.

A platform for users to create and share their own hunts, contributing to a community of adventurers.

The application is now available on Apple's App Store and Google Play, offering both free and subscription-based services.

Looking ahead, R-DEV Limited is committed to continual updates and new content to enrich user experience further. The team plans to introduce a physical version of the game, featuring silicone QR codes and treasure chests, simplifying play and enhancing the tactile aspect of treasure hunting.

For more information, visit Backyard Hunt's website.

https://backyard-hunt.com/

© Scoop Media

