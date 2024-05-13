Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth The Healthy Way - Justine’s Unveils Trio Of High-Fibre Keto Crunch Cookies

Justine's Cookies proudly introduces three new flavours to its Award-winning Keto Crunch Cookie lineup: Ginger Crunch, Double Choc Crunch, and White Choc Crunch. Building upon the overwhelming success of the Keto Afghan Crunch cookie launched just last year, these latest additions offer a delicious option for New Zealanders to indulge their sweet cravings without compromising their health goals.

"Justine's is thrilled to unveil these new additions after months of development, aiming to provide delectable options for those with dietary restrictions while maintaining our commitment to exceptional taste," says Justine Muollo, CEO at Justine’s Cookies. "We are excited to offer Kiwis even more delicious and affordable alternatives that align with their health-conscious lifestyles."

The New Keto Crunch Cookies are allergen-friendly, ultra-low carb and keto-friendly, wheat and gluten-free, and has no added sugar. They are also high in fibre (26%+ RDI), all-natural.and have dairy free, vegan friendly options.

Justine’s Keto Crunch Cookies are now available in a 40g size for an RRP of $2.69 both online and at Countdown Pharmacy stores nationwide.

