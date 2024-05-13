Award-winning TV Journalist Michael Morrah Joins NZ Herald

Multi-award-winning television journalist Michael Morrah will soon join the NZ Herald team as a Senior Investigative Reporter and team leader, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced today.

Twice named Reporter of The Year and a winner of Best News Coverage awards at the NZ Television Awards and Voyager Media Awards, Morrah has close to two decades of experience in media and is currently Investigations Correspondent for Newshub.

In his new role at NZ Herald, he will be focused on producing online video news content, as NZME continues to drive its digital transformation programme. He will also be a regular contributor across all its news platforms.

NZME Chief Content Officer Murray Kirkness says Morrah’s vast experience and skilled reporting will be invaluable as NZME continues to grow NZ Herald’s digital video output.

“We are really looking forward to Michael joining the team. Not only is he an exceptional investigative reporter, but his experience will be very beneficial as we continue to focus on our multi-media approach to news, expanding and enhancing our video news offering. Providing news content in a variety of formats, including audio and video, is really important as we ensure we are catering to the different needs of our audiences, whether that’s live breaking news, daily news stories, or more in-depth, investigative reporting,” he says.

"Michael’s work will be watched, heard and read across our digital platforms, read in print and he will be heard regularly on our radio stations, including Newstalk ZB.” Morrah says: "I'm excited to join the team at the NZ Herald, where I'll continue to deliver investigative news in video form as well as contributing to NZME's other platforms. I see this as a great opportunity and a new challenge where I'll be helping to expand the NZ Herald's video offerings."

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, says: “NZME is focused on being New Zealand’s leading news destination and Morrah’s appointment further bolsters NZME’s talented team of 300 journalists in newsrooms across the country.

“Last year we re-organised our publishing division into separate digital and print units creating a truly digital-fist model, and we’re looking forward to having Michael on board to further enhance our digital news offering,” says Luey.

Morrah will commence his role at NZ Herald on Monday 15 July.

