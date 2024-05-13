Kiwibank And The Spinoff Strengthen Partnership Into 2025

The Spinoff, New Zealand's leading independent online media platform, and Kiwibank, the largest New Zealand-owned bank, proudly announce the renewal of their seven-year long-standing partnership, extending their collaboration through June 2025. This renewal marks a significant milestone in their commercial relationship, solidifying Kiwibank's commitment to supporting New Zealand media and fostering insightful discourse within the community.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the continuation of the multi-tiered audio collaboration, including their shared podcast When The Facts Change. This highly acclaimed weekly podcast dissects the political economy and boasts a 97.8% listen through rate. Hosted by Bernard Hickey, the podcast offers unparalleled analysis and commentary on pressing issues, and regularly features insights from Kiwibank’s highly regarded economics team.

Additionally, The Spinoff and Kiwibank are delighted to announce the renewal of the award-winning This is Kiwi podcast for its third season. The program delivers in-depth interviews with notable New Zealanders, spotlighting their distinctive success narratives fueled by heartfelt dedication, and motivating audiences through their remarkable accomplishments.

Simon Hofmann, GM Brand and Marketing at Kiwibank, expressed the team’s excitement to continue this partnership, “This renewal demonstrates Kiwibank’s continued commitment to fostering local talent and investing in local storytelling. Together we have amplified the voices of real Kiwi by sharing stories that inspire and resonate with our audience. We’ve also connected that same audience with our experts to help understand and navigate the complex economic environment.”

Amber Easby, CEO of The Spinoff, acknowledges the renewal as a poignant affirmation of support, especially amidst economic uncertainty. "In a period marked by economic challenges, Kiwibank's steadfast support underscores the resilience and solidarity within New Zealand's business community," said Easby.

"Kiwibank has supported When The Facts Change right from our launch three years and more than 160 episodes ago. We’re thrilled to have Kiwibank recommit to our work of trying to understand Aotearoa’s economy and shining a light on how it affects us all day in and day out."

Bernard Hickey, host of When The Facts Change, said “We’ve also enjoyed calling on Kiwibank’s economists and leaders to help us explore the big shifts in how we work, what we pay, how we value all sorts of things and how we trade.”

“We look forward to being curious together again about the economy, business and work in an age when so much is changing so quickly.”

