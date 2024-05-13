ACI World Welcomes New Vice Presidents To Lead Events And Commercial Services, And Safety, Security, And Operations

Airports Council International (ACI) World welcomes new Vice Presidents to lead Events and Commercial Services, as well as Safety, Security, and Operations, playing pivotal roles in advancing airport interests and delivering value to its global membership.

New Vice President of Events and Commercial Services

Pierre Charbonneau has joined ACI World as the Vice President of Events and Commercial Services—a new position aimed at enhancing ACI World’s event offerings and commercial strategies.

With a 35-year aviation career, Charbonneau is a seasoned leader skilled in enhancing commercial effectiveness and customer experience through global collaboration. Starting at Air Canada in 1988, he managed passenger experience, international operations and commercial alliances for 21 years. At CATSA from 2009, he oversaw screening operations in Eastern Canada. From 2015 to 2021 at IATA, Charbonneau led passenger experience initiatives. At Aéroports de Montréal, he directed service delivery and regulatory compliance for both Montreal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports. Charbonneau is an Industrial Engineer graduate from Ecole Polytechnique de l’Université de Montréal.

ACI World Vice President of Events and Commercial Services Pierre Charbonneau said “I'm thrilled to join ACI World and eagerly anticipate contributing to the organization's success for the benefit our members and the wider aviation community. ACI World’s exceptional events and pertinent programs and services play a key role in the organization’s mission of building airport excellence across the globe.”

New Vice President of Safety, Security, and Operations

Darryl Dowd assumes the role of Vice President of Safety, Security, and Operations, succeeding Thomas Romig, who leaves ACI World after close to four remarkable years of dedicated service.

Dowd, with over 20 years in aviation, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. At the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, he shifted from operational roles to crafting Toronto Pearson's successful hub strategy. At the Winnipeg Airports Authority, he supported a key Public Private Partnership for Iqaluit Airport, established Canada's first ISO 9001 certified airport operations centre, and made Winnipeg Richardson International Airport highly accessible to passengers with disabilities. As COO at Southport Aerospace Centre Inc., Dowd led efforts towards achieving net zero by 2035 and drove digital transformation for IT modernization and cybersecurity.

ACI World Vice President of Safety, Security and Operations Darryl Dowd said, “ACI World is an exceptional organization and I’m beyond excited to contribute to its continued success. Over the course of my career, I have participated in a number of ACI regional committees and know first-hand the benefits that ACI brings to member airports in terms of information sharing, collaboration, and the promotion of excellence in aviation.”

ACI World Director General and CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira said "We warmly welcome Pierre Charbonneau as Vice President of Events and Commercial Services and Darryl Dowd as Vice President of Safety, Security, and Operations. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, and we are confident that their leadership will further strengthen ACI World's commitment to advancing safety, security, and operational excellence, as well as enhancing our event offerings and commercial strategies. We look forward to their valuable contributions to our global membership and the broader aviation community."

