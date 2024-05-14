Seven More Key Staff Announced For Stuff’s New 6pm Bulletin

The pace is accelerating towards the country’s new 6pm bulletin on July 6 with seven additional journalists, producers, editors and social media experts announced by Stuff Group today.

Award-winning broadcast journalist Lisette Reymer, is joining Stuff as Senior Journalist, International and National Affairs, bringing her unrivalled experience to the business where she will work across news products including 6pm.

Winner of last year’s Best Reporter title at the Voyager Media Awards and Best Coverage of a News Event, Reymer has reported from refugee camps, warzones, Coronations and royal funerals, covering most major international news events of the past three years for Newshub.

Her fearless and often personal reporting from Ukraine since the war began in February 2022 has defined her tenure as Newshub’s Europe Correspondent. She has travelled into Ukrainian homes and towns, been embedded with troops and reported from the frontline. Reymer will return to New Zealand shortly after the launch of the new bulletin.

Also joining Stuff is reporter Lucy Thomson, visual journalist Simon Morrow, supervising producers Angus Gillies and Paul Mayow, Tom Bartlett as Chief of Staff - video and Monique Manson for social content.

Managing Director of Stuff Digital Nadia Tolich says enormous progress has been made towards the new show with today’s new hire announcements complementary to multimedia journalists in Stuff’s newsrooms all over Aotearoa.

“We’ve moved really quickly to secure the talent we need to create a brilliant new bulletin alongside our own multimedia newsrooms,” she says. “The public response last week to the news that Samantha Hayes will stay on in a new solo presenter and journalist role has been hugely positive, and we’ve now got a crack team of broadcast experts to work alongside our own large news crews.

“We are determined to bring something fresh and familiar to Warner Bros. Discovery’s loyal audiences when we launch in just a few weeks’ time. That mix of experience, enthusiasm and a new approach to newsgathering is exciting. We are exceptionally happy with the progress being made.”

