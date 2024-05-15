Kiwi Employers Report Surging Productivity, Yet Staff Perception Less Optimistic 2024 Robert Half Salary Guide

• 70% of New Zealand employers say productivity has increased in the last 12 months

• Only 36% of New Zealand staff state that productivity has increased in the last 12 months

• 39% of staff say there has been no change

As Kiwi businesses increasingly advocate for a return to in-office work, the newly released 2024 Robert Half Salary Guide reveals 70% of New Zealand employers said productivity has increased. Only 14% said there was a decrease and 15% cited no change.

Even with labour productivity falling by 0.9 percent in the year ending in March 20231 in New Zealand, the perception of the employer about worker productivity is a lot more optimistic.

However, employees were less confident, with only 36% agreeing that productivity levels have increased in the last 12 months. Almost four in 10 (39%) believe there has been no change, while a quarter (24%) cited a decrease.

How employers and workers observed productivity levels in their company in the last 12 months:

Source: Independent survey commissioned by Robert Half among 250 hiring managers and 501 workers in New Zealand.

"New Zealand's pursuit of growth has seen most businesses keep up productivity levels at a time when the workplace is undergoing significant change in work environments and business structure,” says Megan Alexander, Managing Director at Robert Half.

"In-office mandates are driven by employers’ desire to drive productivity, collaboration and innovation. As in-office work arrangements are on the rise again across Kiwi businesses, employers likely attribute increased productivity to this model of working on site.

“But workers are not so sure. The back-to-office transition has sparked discussions about optimal work environments, with many employees finding offices less conducive to productivity. Reduced productivity could also stem from company restructuring and staff cuts, resulting in heavier workloads for remaining team members. Hiring temporary staff is a strategic short-term solution to alleviate workload, preventing burnout and attrition during business changes.

“Sustainable productivity requires a balance between operational efficiency and the employee experience. Business leaders need to strive to create a positive work environment that fosters collaboration while empowering their staff through autonomy and trust, and prioritising their overall wellbeing," says Alexander.

Notes

About the research

The study is developed by Robert Half and was conducted online in November 2023 by an independent research company, surveying 250 hiring managers and 501 workers in Auckland. This survey is part of the international workplace survey, a questionnaire about job trends, talent management and trends in the workplace.

