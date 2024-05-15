Shape Studio Introduces Revolutionary New Skincare Range

Shape Studio , a non-surgical skin care clinic based in Tauranga, is delighted to announce it is now an official stockist of Dr Ben Johnson's Osmosis Skincare range.

Unlike other brands, Osmosis takes a holistic approach to skincare, so their products are clean and free of toxins to promote the skin's natural healing process.

Clinically validated and medically developed, Osmosis delivers real, visible, and lasting results.

This aligns perfectly with Shape Studio’s vision to provide non-surgical treatments that enhance their clients’ natural beauty.

Shape Studio offers three Osmosis product lines: Skin Care, MD Advanced, and Wellness.

A pharmaceutical-grade professional skincare collection, Osmosis products contain no artificial colours or fragrances. A number of patented and exclusive ingredients are included in the product, including liposomal delivery, zinc finger technology, and growth factors.

The targeted nutrients in Osmosis are designed to reach the root of many common skin conditions and restore skin to its natural health and vitality.

In addition, the MD Advanced collection contains clinically-approved products that are only available through licensed Osmosis Professionals.

Using cutting-edge technology and pharmaceutical-grade delivery systems, MD Advanced can help significantly improve the health of skin.

Osmosis really stands out as a skincare brand because of its commitment to innovation and scientific approaches.

The company's skincare philosophy is founded on a holistic approach, where clients undergo Skin Mapping to identify exactly what is going on with their skin. The next step involves identifying the root cause of the problem in order to determine the appropriate treatment.

Shape Studio is delighted to offer our clients this fantastic range of skincare products.

“There's nothing better than experiencing Osmosis yourself, and we can't wait to share it with you,” says Managing Director Jorgi Lee.

