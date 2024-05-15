Blackpearl Group Appoints A VP Of Sales To Support Rapid Growth

Laurissa Hollis (Photo Supplied)

Blackpearl Group has appointed Laurissa Hollis to lead its sales operations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia as the company continues its rapid growth.

Hollis previously served as National Sales Director at Stuff and as GM of Client Success at ArchiPro. In these roles, she delivered business objectives by building highly engaged and disciplined teams who authentically positioned themselves as trusted advisors.

"With deep expertise in sales and marketing at media giants such as NBCUniversal and MediaWorks, Laurissa brings a unique perspective to the SaaS [Software as a Service] space, placing customers and outcomes at the heart of every sale," comments Blackpearl Group founder and CEO, Nick Lissette.

Most recently, Hollis led a client team focused on retention and growth in the architectural design and building industry through annual subscriptions, strategic partnerships, and targeted events. Blackpearl Group's strategic pillar of organic revenue growth relies on product strength. Hollis believes that sustainable sales momentum is built by creating tangible value.

"A sales team’s success is always equal to their reputation for making their clients even more successful. Selling should be about being laser-focused on matching the right solution to the right customer to benefit their bottom line," she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hollis’s sales strategy is straightforward: "Revenue is always a reflection of how well we interpret and deliver our value to benefit our customers. Blackpearl Group’s services are designed to power revenue growth for small-to-medium-sized businesses. Every dollar these companies make is hard-won, so it’s critical that their investments ensure an exponential return. Our sales teams are well-positioned to become an extension of their business as we partner with them to achieve their growth ambitions."

Known for her relentless focus on supporting sales teams, Hollis was nominated by Stuff as 'Supreme Sales Leader' of the year. She emphasises, "The success of a company's sales efforts relies heavily on the people driving them forward. Leading a sales team is about recognising and harnessing each team member's unique strengths and talents, aligning their efforts with the company's objectives, and empowering them to exceed expectations."

Hollis' achievements include launching the reality TV channel Bravo in New Zealand and spearheading the monthly revenue alignment program at Stuff, which synchronised efforts across marketing and product departments with monthly sales goals.

Lissette adds, "Laurissa’s multinational experience in both local and U.S. markets means she is well-positioned to translate local innovation into global growth."

Hollis remarks, "One of the things that drew me to Blackpearl Group was their 'small but mighty' mindset. As a country, New Zealand is known for building SaaS products that succeed on the global stage, and I look forward to playing a key role in ensuring the company continues to deliver outsized success through delivering outsized results for its customers."

© Scoop Media

