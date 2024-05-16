Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

15 May 2024

It will be a night to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Taupō after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Taupō.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Strike Three. The $1 million jackpot was shared by 109 players, who each take home $9,935. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

