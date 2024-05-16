ASB Lowers Mortgage Rates Again

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 7:52 am Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has today lowered its three-year and four-year fixed
mortgage rates following last week’s rate decreases across
its six-month, one-year and four-year terms. Effective
immediately the three-year term will drop 26 basis points
from 6.65% to 6.39%, with the four-year rate falling 10
points from 6.49% to 6.39%.
ASB’s Executive General
Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “This is the
eighth time we’ve dropped mortgage rates this year. We
intend to do as much as we can to take the pressure off our
existing homeowners and prospective home buyers despite the
Official Cash Rate remaining flat at 5.50%. The slight
decrease in wholesale rates, which is the rate at which the
bank is borrowing money, means we can adjust our rates to
benefit our customers looking to borrow.”
ASB has
also dropped its longer-term term deposit rates by between
10 and 20 basis points each. The more popular shorter term
deposit rates are
unchanged.
