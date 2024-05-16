Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update From Christchurch City Holdings Ltd Directors

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 9:10 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Holdings Limited

Bridget Geisen and Gill Cox have confirmed that they will continue as directors of Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) together with the two Councillor appointed directors, Sara Templeton and Sam MacDonald.

The four directors who have resigned from CCHL have explained their position in communications both to the Christchurch City Council and in a media release.

The continuing CCHL directors wish to thank the retiring directors, both individually and collectively, for the valuable contribution that they have made to governance in CCHL, and the platform they have helped build for the future of the Company and its subsidiaries.

None of the continuing CCHL directors will have any further comment to make on this matter.

