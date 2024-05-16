Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Campaign Platforms Business Support For Cycleways

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Bike Auckland

Bike Auckland has today launched the Cycling Works campaign to give a voice to businesses supporting safe cycling routes in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Cycling Works is an online showcase for companies calling for a cycling network that brings customers and staff safely and conveniently to their doors. Four businesses - Nomad8, Brightly, Mark Frazerhurst Architects and Sandfield - are the initial signatories.

Bike Auckland chair Karen Hormann says the campaign provides a public platform for businesses that value the low-carbon, healthy and inexpensive transport options that connected cycling networks provide.

“There’s also a growing recognition in the business community that walking and cycling infrastructure increases retail sales,” says Hormann. “We know this from the shared paths installed in Fort Street, which led to a 47 percent boost in turnover, and from the Karangahape Road street upgrades, which the local business association credits with a quick Covid bounce-back.

“Businesses have a stake in reducing congestion and in meeting New Zealand’s climate change obligations, and cycling networks are a fast, low-cost answer. Cycling Works is an opportunity for Tamaki Makaurau’s businesses to say that cycling works for the region and for business.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bike Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 