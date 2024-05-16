New Campaign Platforms Business Support For Cycleways

Bike Auckland has today launched the Cycling Works campaign to give a voice to businesses supporting safe cycling routes in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Cycling Works is an online showcase for companies calling for a cycling network that brings customers and staff safely and conveniently to their doors. Four businesses - Nomad8, Brightly, Mark Frazerhurst Architects and Sandfield - are the initial signatories.

Bike Auckland chair Karen Hormann says the campaign provides a public platform for businesses that value the low-carbon, healthy and inexpensive transport options that connected cycling networks provide.

“There’s also a growing recognition in the business community that walking and cycling infrastructure increases retail sales,” says Hormann. “We know this from the shared paths installed in Fort Street, which led to a 47 percent boost in turnover, and from the Karangahape Road street upgrades, which the local business association credits with a quick Covid bounce-back.

“Businesses have a stake in reducing congestion and in meeting New Zealand’s climate change obligations, and cycling networks are a fast, low-cost answer. Cycling Works is an opportunity for Tamaki Makaurau’s businesses to say that cycling works for the region and for business.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

