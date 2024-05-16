Whāriki Stands Up Against Racism Towards Māori Businesses

Whāriki, an advocate for Māori businesses, is speaking out against the increasing racial discrimination faced by pakihi Māori entrepreneurs.

Research reveals a troubling reality: Māori experience more discrimination than any other ethnic group in Aotearoa. Shockingly, 37.6% of Māori individuals endure racial discrimination in their lifetime, with 1 in 4 feeling less confident due to racism. Even more alarming, Wāhine Māori are 3.1 times more likely to face racism than other women.

To combat this negativity, Whāriki is launching the Tū Kotahi, Kōkiri Tahi campaign. The aim? To show aroha and support for Māori business owners and celebrate their journey. We're providing practical tools to help pakihi Māori protect their mauri and support other pakihi Māori.

Running a small business is tough, especially when it feels like everything Māori is under attack. We've heard heartbreaking stories from pakihi Māori – from online hate to being questioned about proudly owning a Māori business. It's disheartening and downright unfair!

Whāriki is calling on everyone to stand with Māori business owners. Let's share positive stories, support them on social media, and shop from Māori businesses whenever possible. You can find them easily using the Whāriki directory.

And let's not forget to be there for each other. If you're feeling overwhelmed, reach out to fellow business owners, mentors, or trusted friends. You're not alone in this journey!

Together, we can flip the script on negativity and show that unity and support are our greatest assets.

