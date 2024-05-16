VAST Data, Superna Sign Integration Deal To Enable Zero Trust

VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced a partnership with Superna, the global leader in data security and cyberstorage solutions for on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The integration provides VAST customers with immutable data protection, real-time suspicious behaviour detection, automated cyber threat response, and near-instant recovery from ransomware and other disasters, bolstering cyber resilience for their enterprise data.

With ransomware payments exceeding US$1.1 billion in 2023, enterprises today require sophisticated protection embedded at the storage layer. The VAST Data Platform aligns to the US Government National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework, providing a solid foundation to detect, protect against, respond to, recover from, and even prevent cyber threats entirely with active defence and powerful Zero Trust security features.

VAST’s breakthrough approach to data management and data-intensive computing serves as the comprehensive software infrastructure for AI and deep learning. As AI adoption grows, so does the challenge of managing large amounts of unstructured data. This new world, with new workloads using various data types, needs a new level of protection for cyber resilience. With its Zero Trust architecture, granular access control, multitenancy with strict isolation, and intelligent threat detection, VAST has integrated Superna Data Security Edition capabilities into the VAST Data Platform, enabling them to mitigate the risks of ransomware and other threats to AI models and application datasets.

“By combining the world’s simplest, fastest and most efficient data platform built for exabyte scale AI, with Superna’s trusted, secure data protection and recovery offerings - we’re offering a ready-made solution able to access, manage, move and protect data for the most data-intensive organisations on the planet,” said John Mao, vice president, Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “With VAST and Superna, customers get robust, federated cyberdefence and resilience at the data layer.”

Together, VAST Data and Superna provide organisations worldwide with:

Industry-leading Ransomware Detection at the Data Layer: The VAST and Superna partnership redefines ransomware protection with proprietary algorithms and multi-layer defence that analyses data and user behaviour in real-time. Proactive threat detection protects against and halts known and emerging ransomware threats before they breach data defences, significantly boosting cybersecurity resilience by dismantling dangers at their very origin.

The VAST and Superna partnership redefines ransomware protection with proprietary algorithms and multi-layer defence that analyses data and user behaviour in real-time. Proactive threat detection protects against and halts known and emerging ransomware threats before they breach data defences, significantly boosting cybersecurity resilience by dismantling dangers at their very origin. Improved Business Continuity: With this comprehensive security offering, organisations can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches while still capturing immutable snapshots for immediate, automatic recovery of the last-known clean data set. Superna Disaster Recovery Edition mitigates the impact of attacks, facilitating uninterrupted business operations and AI deployments by safeguarding customers’ mission critical data.

With this comprehensive security offering, organisations can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches while still capturing immutable snapshots for immediate, automatic recovery of the last-known clean data set. Superna Disaster Recovery Edition mitigates the impact of attacks, facilitating uninterrupted business operations and AI deployments by safeguarding customers’ mission critical data. Streamlined Disaster Recovery and Global Replication: With VAST and Superna, customers can replicate entire systems, jobs and policies to another cluster with Tenant-Aware Replication and Intelligent Configuration Replication under every protected path.

With VAST and Superna, customers can replicate entire systems, jobs and policies to another cluster with Tenant-Aware Replication and Intelligent Configuration Replication under every protected path. Robust Migration with Heterogeneous Environments: As many organisations undertake initiatives like moving to a preferred cloud, repatriation, and diversification of storage (intentional or not), the ability to provide a consistent approach everywhere is essential. Superna facilitates flexible data migration from supported storage platforms to VAST, allowing customers to easily re-platform their data and services.

As many organisations undertake initiatives like moving to a preferred cloud, repatriation, and diversification of storage (intentional or not), the ability to provide a consistent approach everywhere is essential. Superna facilitates flexible data migration from supported storage platforms to VAST, allowing customers to easily re-platform their data and services. Seamless Integration with Leading Security Tools: The VAST Data Platform intelligently integrates the Superna Data Security Edition into existing security tools, enhancing defence posture without disrupting workflows or processes. By keeping security and operations teams on high alert with comprehensive reports on the scope of an attack, VAST and Superna are empowering these teams to mitigate threats and accelerate recoveries.

“AI requires access to massive amounts of unstructured data – a security challenge but also a golden opportunity,” explained Matthew McCormick, Vice President, Product Management at Superna. “In partnering with VAST, we're delivering robust cyberstorage capabilities on top of one of the most powerful data platforms designed for AI workloads, enabling businesses to unleash the full power of their data, fortified with premier ransomware protection and recovery solutions.”

