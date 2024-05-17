Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mediaworks’ Outdoor Offering Expands In Tāmaki Makarau

Friday, 17 May 2024, 8:15 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

Lincoln Road X Central Park Drive (Photo supplied)

MediaWorks Outdoor continues to extend its reach across Tāmaki Makaurau switching on two new premium digital out-of-home sites this week. 

On the Hibiscus Coast Highway, by the entrance to the traffic-heavy Northern Motorway, is a 3m x 6m portrait digital billboard. The Silverdale site captures all day high flowing traffic as it is funnelled onto this main arterial from the coastal suburbs of Rodney, Orewa, Silverdale, Red Beach and Whangaparaoa.

The busy West Auckland intersection of Lincoln Road and Central Park Drive is now home to a 9m x 3m landscape digital billboard capturing ever-flowing traffic exiting the North Western Motorway to Henderson and beyond.

Mike Watkins, MediaWorks Outdoor CEO, says: “ These two locations are in peak traffic areas guaranteeing high impact and unparalleled reach for our advertisers.

“We’re bringing attention-grabbing premium digital screens out of the city centre into these two hard to reach growing suburban areas, where they are sure to stand out. “

MediaWorks now boasts an impressive 92 digital sites and over 5000 Outdoor touchpoints from Invercargill to Whangarei and everywhere in between.

© Scoop Media

