Advanced Security Receives Multiple Categories At The Axis Oceania Partner Awards 2024

Axis Partners Awards (Photo supplied)

Advanced Security, a leading provider of cutting-edge security solutions, is thrilled to announce its achievements at the Axis Oceania Partner Awards 2024. For the second year in a row, Advanced Security has received the NZ Partner of the Year award at Axis’ Annual Partner Summit. Along with this recognition are three more Partner of the Year awards, including Oceania Intercoms Partner of the Year, NZ Critical Infrastructure Partner of the Year, and NZ Government Partner of the Year.

These achievements underscore Advanced Security's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the security industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, the company continues to set new benchmarks for quality and reliability for security solutions.

Hayden George, General Manager at Advanced Security, says: “We are honoured to be awarded these awards for 2024, recognising the efforts of Advanced Security. Working closely with Axis Communications has enabled us to meet the unique needs of our customers and deliver successful solutions. We look forward to the continued success of our partnership and the innovations we will drive together for a smarter, safer and more secure future.”

Wai King Wong, Regional Director for Oceania at Axis Communications, said: "As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the role of collaborative innovation has never been more crucial. It is with immense gratitude that we acknowledge the unwavering dedication and excellence of our entire partner ecosystem. Their commitment is the backbone of our ability to offer industry-leading innovations that meet the dynamic needs of businesses. Together, we have turned obstacles into opportunities, setting new benchmarks in the industry. This synergy is not just our strategy, but our competitive edge, ensuring we remain at the forefront of security advancements."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Advanced Security remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge security solutions that, protect their assets, streamline operations, and enhance overall safety to secure their customers for the future.

About Advanced Security

Advanced Security Group is New Zealand’s largest nationwide electronic security integrator, providing access control, intruder detection, and closed-circuit television systems, for large corporate and government organisations.

The business forms part of the Advanced Group www.advancedgroup.co.nz alongside other subsidiaries including entities including Everlert, IT Engine, Cablenet, and ASG Technologies.

© Scoop Media

