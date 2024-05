Auckland Zoo: Emergency Mahi Underway For Endemic Skink On The Brink

Ninety-two percent of Aotearoa New Zealand’s 124 lizard species are Threatened or At Risk of extinction and awakōpaka skink is one of the most threatened. Following an urgent translocation, five ‘Nationally Critical’ awakōpaka skinks are being cared for at Auckland Zoo as part of a collaborative effort by the Zoo, Department of Conservation and Ngāi Tahu to save this rare taonga from extinction.