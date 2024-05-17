NZ Herald’s Madison Reidy Makes 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

New Zealand Herald business journalist, Madison Reidy, is the sole New Zealander to make this year’s media category in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) shared today.

Reidy was nominated for the media, marketing and advertising category in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List which honours the brightest young entrepreneurs and leaders.

Reidy joined NZME in 2022 and hosts NZ Herald’s investment video show and podcast Markets with Madison. Since it launched in February 2023, the twice-weekly show published by NZME and the NZ Herald has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

Madison Reidy (Photo supplied)

Through interviewing high-profile executives and finance experts and taking viewers inside valuable businesses, Markets with Madison helps investors better understand the companies and trends they're investing in. Interviewees include New Zealand's Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr, Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck and Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood, on topics including artificial intelligence, monetary policy and cryptocurrency.

Reidy says: "This accolade is a reflection of the commitment the Herald video team and I have for making engaging episodes about often complex topics. I'm so proud of the quality work our video team produces alongside me to help investors understand where they're putting their money and what's impacting their returns. We're competing with the world's best finance content creators online and it's an honour to be recognised for our contribution."

Duncan Bridgeman, NZME Business News Managing Editor, says Reidy’s accolade is richly deserved.

“Madison is going from strength to strength with her investment show exceeding all expectations. In just over a year it has had more than 1.4 million views on the NZ Herald website and YouTube channel, gaining a loyal and engaged audience online.

“Madison is the mastermind of the show's success. Her ambition, professionalism and hunger for the big interview is just the start. The big key to the show is the effort she puts in to prepare for interviews - the research and the great reporting she does in advance. Then the delivery in asking the hard questions.”

