Total Realty Expands To Alexandra With Low Commission Real Estate Model

Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Total Realty

Total Realty is excited to announce the expansion of its innovative real estate services to Alexandra, Central Otago. The newly launched location will offer the same competitive 1.5% commission rate that has popularised Total Realty in other regions, including Southland. Prospective home sellers and buyers in Alexandra can now benefit from substantial savings on commission without compromising on service quality.

The introduction of real estate in Alexandra reflects Total Realty's commitment to expanding its cost-effective services nationwide, making professional real estate assistance more accessible to New Zealanders. The team in Alexandra is equipped with local knowledge and backed by the proven processes and support systems of Total Realty, ensuring clients receive the best possible outcomes when buying or selling their properties.

Total Realty's low commission model, already successful in locations such as real estate agents in Invercargill, has proven highly effective, appealing to a broad client base by offering full real estate services at a fraction of the typical cost. This approach not only provides financial relief but also maintains a high standard of professionalism and results.

As the housing market continues to evolve, Total Realty's innovative approach offers a refreshing alternative to traditional real estate models, aligning with the financial interests and service expectations of today’s homeowners and buyers. This strategic expansion into Alexandra is part of Total Realty's ongoing efforts to transform the real estate industry in New Zealand by making it more cost-effective and customer-focused.

