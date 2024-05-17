BLUNT Has Officially Become A Certified B Corporation

At BLUNT, sustainability is woven into our DNA. Demonstrating that we're not just making umbrellas, but making a difference, BLUNT has officially become a Certified B Corporation (B Corp).

This certification solidifies our dedication to fostering positive change and doing business for good. BLUNT now joins a community of over 8,500 B Corps worldwide leading the charge towards a more sustainable future across more than 160 industries and 98 countries.

“B Corp is the most broadly recognised and respected measure for validating our efforts at BLUNT for being a force for good in the world. We are extremely proud to join the exclusive group of businesses in the B Corp community, who have also gone through the extensive process of proving their credentials as responsible organisations,” says Greig Brebner, Founder of BLUNT.

“For consumers in this complicated world, it is so important that there are trusted third-parties that can help them make better purchasing decisions for a healthier future. B Corp has enabled our team to go out into the world with elevated confidence and pride knowing that our efforts are up there with the best.”

As one of just over 650 Certified B Corporations across Australia and New Zealand, and the only umbrella company globally, this achievement showcases our commitment to minimising our impact on the planet and meeting high standards of accountability and transparency.

BLUNT has always stood for a different kind of consumerism, one that values a strong relationship between people and their products, and one grounded primarily on durability and repairability. We support the transition towards a world where products are built to last, designed to be repaired, and circular business models are the norm.

The pursuit of B Corp certification was driven by the growing demand for ethical and environmentally conscious credentials. This set us on a 2.5 year journey toward certification including getting full company buy-in, participating in multiple workshops with partners and advisors, allocating resources, completing a full Life Cycle Assessment project and a continued commitment to making further sustainability improvements across an expanding portfolio of lifestyle products, propelling us toward even greater positive impact.

Customers, distributors, employees and partners can trust that BLUNT truly ‘walks the talk’, be it sourcing environmentally considered materials, minimising waste or reducing our carbon footprint, every decision aligns with a more sustainable future.

Neal Brebner, Head of Sustainability at BLUNT, says “Becoming a B Corp wasn’t merely another certification or box to tick, it was validation of the ethical and sustainable business practices we were already living by, alongside affirmation of our commitment to our people, our planet, and our progress as a company. With each step we take, we stride toward a more sustainable future.”

“We have shown our commitment to ethical practices, environmental stewardship and social impact, further demonstrating we are living up to our values as a business.”

At BLUNT, we believe that humans can have healthy, long lasting relationships with their products, but the success of this starts with the maker. We believe if you make great products that are designed with engineering excellence, have timeless qualities and are modular for ongoing repairability, the product should be with you for a lifetime.

Lifelong relationships are built on trust, respect, care and love and the longer you have a relationship with a product, the deeper it becomes. This is the basis for a healthy human-product relationship, which in turn is better for the world around us.

