New Podcast: Thrift Brings Helpful Tips And Hands-on Hints To Get The Most Out Of Your Money

RNZ presents Thrift, a new podcast exploring practical ways to get the most out of your money from experts as well as everyday people.

RNZ Podcast producer and presenter Katy Gosset explores wise ways to trim your costs, learning some great tips and offering listeners the chance to share their own. Across each episode, Gosset will explore a different theme from shopping smart at the supermarket to avoiding food waste or saving schemes to cheap forms of heating.

With 'out and about' audio, lively discussions and hands-on hints, Thrift is on a mission to meet people who are saving money and to help build a community that can do the same.

Gosset says making series one has shown her that money is no longer the taboo topic of conversation it once was.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning all sorts of tips on food storage, grocery shopping and power efficiency from experts in their field and consumers – everyone has at least one useful money tip to share and we are encouraging listeners to send in their ideas and suggestions for future episodes.”

RNZ Podcasts & Series Executive Producer Tim Watkin says Thrift is a great addition to the RNZ Podcast stable.

“It’s great to launch Thrift as it’s something super practical, super useful and new territory for RNZ. You’ll get really real life hacks and money-saving suggestions without it feeling like a lecture and in a way that makes sense to New Zealanders”.

The first six-episode season of Thrift launches on 21 May with a new episode each Tuesday at rnz.co.nz/thrift, on Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan and on podcast platforms.

