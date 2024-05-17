Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Podcast: Thrift Brings Helpful Tips And Hands-on Hints To Get The Most Out Of Your Money

Friday, 17 May 2024, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Radio New Zealand

RNZ presents Thrift, a new podcast exploring practical ways to get the most out of your money from experts as well as everyday people.

RNZ Podcast producer and presenter Katy Gosset explores wise ways to trim your costs, learning some great tips and offering listeners the chance to share their own. Across each episode, Gosset will explore a different theme from shopping smart at the supermarket to avoiding food waste or saving schemes to cheap forms of heating.

With 'out and about' audio, lively discussions and hands-on hints, Thrift is on a mission to meet people who are saving money and to help build a community that can do the same.

Gosset says making series one has shown her that money is no longer the taboo topic of conversation it once was.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning all sorts of tips on food storage, grocery shopping and power efficiency from experts in their field and consumers – everyone has at least one useful money tip to share and we are encouraging listeners to send in their ideas and suggestions for future episodes.”

RNZ Podcasts & Series Executive Producer Tim Watkin says Thrift is a great addition to the RNZ Podcast stable.

“It’s great to launch Thrift as it’s something super practical, super useful and new territory for RNZ. You’ll get really real life hacks and money-saving suggestions without it feeling like a lecture and in a way that makes sense to New Zealanders”.

The first six-episode season of Thrift launches on 21 May with a new episode each Tuesday at rnz.co.nz/thrift, on Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan and on podcast platforms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 