Garage Project Celebrates Major Wins At The Australian International Beer Awards

Garage Project Brewery is thrilled to announce its achievements at prestigious Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA) held on May 17th at the Victoria Pavilion, Melbourne Showgrounds. The event is the World’s Largest Beer Competition, showcasing the best beers from around the globe.

Garage Project Brewery was honoured with the double header of Champion Large International Brewery, and Champion International Beer, solidifying its reputation as a leading force in the beer industry. This accolade highlights the brewery’s dedication to quality, innovation, and excellence in brewing, having won the Champion Large Brewery title for the last two years running.

“Winning back to back Champion Large Brewery trophies is a real testament to the quality and consistency of the Garage Project brewery team”, said Garage Project Co-Founder Pete Gillespie. “As the underdog going up against the largest breweries in the world with vast resources, and to win back to back titles is really special” added Garage Project Co-Founder Jos Ruffell.

The Trophy and Gold Medal winning beers Pernicious Weed, Pickle Beer and White Mischief are available throughout New Zealand supermarket and specialty bottle store retailers as single cans, making them accessible for all beer loving New Zealander’s to try.

The Australian International Beer Awards, organized by Melbourne Royal, featured nearly 3,000 entries from 400 exhibitors across 21 countries. The competition was judged by a panel of 75 experts from Australia and overseas, making it one of the most respected and competitive events in the industry.

Brad Jenkins, CEO of Melbourne Royal, praised the growth and prestige of the awards. “Since the award’s inception in 1993, the AIBA has grown from 128 entries to a record number this year. The support and participation from brewers worldwide illustrate the high regard in which these awards are held.”

Garage Project Brewery’s victory at the AIBA is a significant milestone and follows a series of accolades for the brewery, including Silver and Bronze medals awards at the recent 2024 World Beer Cup in Las Vega’s, reinforcing its position as a leader in the international craft beer community, from down in New Zealand.

Garage Project picked up a huge total of 15 AIBA awards on the night including:

Champion International Large Brewery

Champion International Beer (Chance Lucky & Magic 2021)

Champion British / European Ale (Pickle Beer)

Champion Belgian / French Ale ( Chance Lucky & Magic 2021)

Gold

Pernicious Weed

Pickle

Chance Lucky & Magic 2020

Chance Lucky & Magic 2021

White Mischief

Silver

Chipper

Tiny XPA

Rua

Carillon

Bronze

Engeltjes Pis

Chance Lucky & Magic 2022

Four Legs Good

