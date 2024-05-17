New Report Shares Investment Playbook For Māori Founders

New research published by Tapuwae Roa this week has analysed New Zealand’s startup and venture capital ecosystem to steward Māori founders seeking capital investment.

In a joint research endeavour between Tapuwae Roa, PwC, and New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE), Te Ara Takatū: Pathways for Māori Entrepreneurship report draws from a range of perspectives from Māori founders and venture capital investors to present a comprehensive overview of what makes early-stage startups investable within Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Te Ara Takatū is the pathway to preparedness, arming Māori startup founders with key knowledge to assist them in raising capital in order to scale their ideas not just throughout Aotearoa, but globally," says Te Pūoho Kātene, Kaihautū at Tapuwae Roa.

Through a series of interviews with founders, investors and experts across various stages of the venture capital landscape, the report distils the shared experiences and perspectives into practical playbook for rakahinonga Māori (entrepreneurs), identifying key drivers, assumptions, and incentives that inform investment decisions.

The report also highlights some of the broader issues and challenges rakahinonga Māori face when accessing capital, suggesting improvements to educational resources and increasing investment in minority founders as two systemic changes that will significantly enhance Māori representation within the startup ecosystem.

"Increasing investment in minority founders is not just affirmative action; it is solving market inefficiency. We must continue to actively grow and support pakihi via investment education initiatives; accelerators, bootcamps, incubators, and advisory services - designed by Māori, and delivered by Māori, for the growth of rakahinonga Māori."

