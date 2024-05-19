Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hamilton Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Sunday, 19 May 2024, 5:05 am
Press Release: lottonz.co.nz

18 May 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Hamilton will be having a great night after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Waihi will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld in Waihi.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight, and 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash were up for grabs.

The results of Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at mylotto.co.nz

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from lottonz.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 