Hamilton Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

18 May 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Hamilton will be having a great night after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Waihi will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld in Waihi.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight, and 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash were up for grabs.

The results of Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at mylotto.co.nz

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

