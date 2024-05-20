OutSystems' AI Mentor System: Revolutionising Code Quality And Developer Efficiency

In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, OutSystems has positioned itself as a trailblazer with its AI Mentor System. A recent report from the global leader in enterprise low-code application development reveals a remarkable 30% year-over-year growth in AI tool adoption among developers, reflecting the industry's growing reliance on AI to streamline the development lifecycle.

The AI Mentor System, used by over 40% of OutSystems developers, has proven to be a formidable asset. By detecting 10 million code issues within a year, it has helped developers avoid common pitfalls and elevate the quality of their applications. This system not only provides AI-powered suggestions but also automates tedious tasks, allowing developers to focus on innovation rather than routine maintenance.

Paulo Rosado, co-founder and CEO of OutSystems, emphasized the positive impact of AI on agility and productivity. The company’s initiatives, such as the AI Agent Builder and the GenAI-powered customer support tool, illustrate a forward-thinking approach to integrating AI across various business functions.

Melanie Franklin's experience with Capability for Change is a testament to the power of OutSystems' platform. The rapid development and successful launch of a generative AI-powered learning management system underscore the efficiency and effectiveness of combining AI with low-code solutions.

As OutSystems continues to innovate and expand its AI capabilities, the upcoming "Build for the Future" Hackathon, in collaboration with Microsoft and AWS, promises to unlock new possibilities and drive significant social impact. OutSystems is not just keeping pace with technological advancements; it is leading the charge in redefining software development for the future.

