How To Start A Career In Mining

Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels

Compared to past decades, the mining industry has seen significant improvements along the lines of worker safety and technology. Thanks to groundbreaking legislation designed to protect mine workers, the sector has become even more lucrative with numerous options across different fields, from engineering to public relations.

If you’re planning to start a career in this industry, it pays to know how to get things rolling. Due to the high pay it entails, you may need to deal with lots of competition in local job markets such as Western Australia. Here’s how you can get started in finding a job in the mining industry that will set you on the right course.

1. Connect with a recruitment agency

Many of the challenges you will face finding a job in the sector lie in the fact that you may not be visible to potential employers. You may not have the social capital needed to find a job. If that’s the case, contacting a recruitment agency would be more effective.

Acting as a middleman, an agency introduces you to available jobs so you won’t have to exert extra effort and spend extra time finding a position that fits your needs. Just be sure to work with a reputable organisation that maintains a strong network within the industry. If you live in Western Australia, speak with a mining recruitment agency in Perth, as they are often closely connected with the largest mining operators in WA. You’ll be able to build your career in no time!

2. Search for jobs through LinkedIn

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

More than just a social networking site, LinkedIn provides you with a platform to set up an online resume and search for vacancies in the Australian and New Zealand mining industry. It has since become a popular destination for mining employers and jobseekers alike. Just make sure the employers you’re communicating with are legitimate and have a strong track record in terms of employee retention. Aside from that, make sure you know how to spot potential scams.

3. Make your credentials stand out

Working in the mining industry doesn’t involve manual digging. The sector utilises advanced machinery capable of digging even the toughest sites. However, operating such machines requires extensive training, as does managing a team of on-site workers.

Whether you’re operating equipment such as a hydraulic shovel or leading a team as a mine supervisor, make sure you have undergone proper training and obtained a certificate to prove you’re qualified for a job. Mention these credentials in your application and you will have a better chance at getting onboarded.

4. Keep up with the latest trends

Just like any sector, the mining industry is always in a state of flux. Considering how the latest technologies are impacting entire economies, the mining industry is never spared from the need to adapt. Likewise, you will need to learn as much as you can about how to use tools like AI-driven maintenance software or 3D modelling platforms to map out the geology of rugged terrain. Being sensitive to these disruptions will allow you to find training opportunities that will raise your employability in this highly competitive industry.

Endnote

The mining industry has grown from being one of the most dangerous fields on the planet to a sector that offers valuable career options for anyone who would like to dive in. Put your mining career on the right track by heeding the tips above.

© Scoop Media

