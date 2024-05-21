Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Snowplanet Brings A Touch Of Class To Silverdale With New High Tea At 7 Summits Restaurant

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 8:53 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

Silverdale, Auckland – [21 May] – Snowplanet is thrilled to unveil its new High Tea service at the 7 Summits Restaurant, combining classic elegance with the unique atmosphere of New Zealand's only indoor snow park. This delightful new offering is perfect for those looking to enjoy a leisurely afternoon filled with delicious treats and a beautiful snowy backdrop.

"High Tea is all about enjoying a relaxed, indulgent experience, and that's exactly what we want to offer at 7 Summits," said Nigel Restaurant Manager at Seven Summits. "We believe that everyone should have a chance to enjoy a bit of luxury, and our High Tea is the perfect way to do just that."

Available from 10am-6pm 7 days a week, the High Tea menu includes a variety of handmade sweet and savoury snacks, traditional scones, and a range of fine teas. Guests can also opt for a glass of champagne to make the occasion extra special. It’s an ideal choice for celebrating special moments or simply enjoying a unique day out.

Bookings for High Tea at 7 Summits can be made online, ensuring guests secure a spot for this exclusive dining experience. For reservations, please visit https://7summits.co.nz/high-tea/.

Snowplanet encourages everyone to come and try the new High Tea for a perfect mix of snow and sophistication. Whether celebrating a milestone, catching up with friends, or looking for a peaceful afternoon escape, the High Tea at 7 Summits promises a memorable experience for all.

For more information about High Tea and to book your table, please visit https://7summits.co.nz/high-tea/.

About Snowplanet

Situated just 20 minutes north of Auckland, Snowplanet is New Zealand’s leading indoor snow recreation facility, offering year-round skiing, snowboarding, and snow play. The facility is home to the 7 Summits Restaurant & Bar, which offers a range of dining experiences from relaxed café fare to fine dining, making it a perfect spot for families, corporate events, and celebrations.

