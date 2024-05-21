Teletrac Navman Expands Decarbonisation Solutions

AUCKLAND, 21 May 2024 – Teletrac Navman, a global leader in connected mobility solutions has today revealed major updates to its alternative energy product portfolio that will enable fleets to strategically plan, implement, and track the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) to multi-fuel capabilities.

EVE (Electric Vehicle Evaluator) by Teletrac Navman is an electric vehicle (EV) transition platform that utilises telematics data and predictive analytics to build a plan that supports a fleet’s decarbonisation goals.

Image/Supplied.

Mayank Sharma, Head of Global Product Management & UX at Teletrac Navman, says, “Fleets all over the globe are facing pressures to change to low carbon energy types in an efficient and cost-effective way, without disrupting business operations – it can be overwhelming. We have designed EVE to help fleet managers navigate the journey to alternative energy by simplifying what can be a very complex process.”

EVE provides intelligence for transition planning in three key areas: Feasibility Planning, Financial Planning, and Infrastructure Design, to support informed strategic capex planning and expenditure conversations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Feasibility Planning tool helps to identify the vehicles suitable for transition to electric based on trip and cargo data and the optimum battery and charger types to use. The Financial Planning element provides a detailed cost analysis of the total cost ownership (TCO) between EV and ICE vehicles, indicating which ones would be more cost effective to transition.

EVE’s Infrastructure Design tool models the most efficient charging infrastructure to support and sustain a transition plan. It also has the capability to factor in weather conditions, different charger powers, site charge fuse limits and varying base load; enabling fleets to build a custom infrastructure that will keep their businesses moving.

The launch of EVE is complimented by Teletrac Navman’s new Sustainability Dashboard which enables fleet managers to monitor progress against their decarbonisation targets once their energy transition has commenced.

The Sustainability Dashboard gives fleets a score out of 100 so fleet managers can see progress at a glance and simplify internal and external company reporting on their targets, and in particular their emissions. Not only does it provide a snapshot of savings in fuel costs it also feeds in data from individual vehicles to help identify areas of improvement in driver performance that can impact emissions.

Moreover, the business’s AI-powered TN360 fleet management platform will become the single pane of glass from which to access the Sustainability Dashboard, as well as integrations with multiple business units, streamlining fleet operations further.

“Our recent TS24 telematics survey found fleets need trustworthy support when it comes to decarbonisation. Our experts are always available to guide fleets through their transition, and to also ensure they’re making the most of the solutions they’ve employed, through ongoing support, tailored guidance and data reviews,” adds Sharma.

More information on EVE and the Sustainability Dashboard here.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Orange County, CA. For more information visitwww.teletracnavman.co.nz.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com.

© Scoop Media

