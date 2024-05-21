NZI Retail Loss Reduction Expo Amidst Commercial Crime Epidemic

NZI is hosting an all-day Retail Loss Reduction Expo at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton, Thursday 23 May, to connect retailers with security and safety experts.

NZI’s Retail Loss Reduction Expo will span over 12 hours, from 7am to 7pm, with exhibitions from leading services and suppliers in safety and security.

“We hope the all-day hours will accommodate busy retailers who often find it challenging to leave their businesses,” says Executive General manager NZI, Garry Taylor.

NZI’s Retail Loss Reduction Expo comes amidst unprecedented commercial crime rates which reached a record high in 2022 and remained elevated throughout 2023.

Notably, 85% of NZI’s commercial crime claims were due to burglaries and theft, and 42% of crime claims lodged by retailers resulted from ram raids.

“The Waikato has the second highest rate of commercial crime claims, after Auckland.

“It’s also concerning that nearly 15% of Waikato commercial businesses were the victims of crime five or more times in the last two years.

“Engaging retail businesses with the most effective safety and security solutions has never been more crucial. The event is also an opportunity for retailers to get information on how to access assistance and funding, as crime can be incredibly disruptive for businesses.”

Throughout the expo, NZI’s cyber security experts and electrical inspectors will deliver educational sessions. Additionally, there will be fog cannon demonstrations by Fog Cannons NZ Ltd along with advice from specialists on physical security, bollards, and fire and flood protection.

Among the 17 exhibitors attending the expo, the NZI team will also be joined by National Retail Investigation Support Unit Manager New Zealand Police Matt Tierney, to lead discussions on retail crime prevention and share insights with retailers.

“There will be plenty going on throughout the day, so I would encourage all retail businesses in the area to stop in, grab a drink and bite to eat and have a chat. Attendees will also go in the draw to win $1,000 to spend with the exhibitor of their choice,” says Mr Taylor.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking forward to creating a platform for retail businesses to connect with professionals who are passionate about safeguarding people and property.”

Commercial crime claims volume by region:

Auckland 37.8% Waikato 15.8% Canterbury 14.4% Bay of Plenty 8.1% Wellinton 6.2% Manawatū-Whanganui 4.1% Hawke’s Bay 3.1% Northland 2.6% Gisborne 1.5% Southland 1.5% Otago 1.4% Taranaki 1.1% Nelson 0.9% Marlborough 0.6% Tasman 0.5% West Coast 0.3%

Note: Commercial crime data is retrieved from closed claims between 1 January 2022 - 30 April 2024, across IAG commercial property lines.

