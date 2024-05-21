Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Winter Carboot-Wine Market Set To Be A Royally Good Time

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: Ash Ridge

Hawke’s Bay’s inaugural winter Carboot Wine Market for independent growers will take place at Ash Ridge this King's Birthday weekend.

Six small wine producers, including Ash Ridge, Junction Wines, Alchemy Wines, Zaria, Collaboration Wines, and Known Unknown Wines will park up and turn traditional wine tasting on its head, serving tastings from their car-boots, in a European inspired winter market setting complete with mulled wine, spiced apple cider and live music by Ella Pollet.

"There's no better way to celebrate our spirit in Hawke's Bay than by coming together with our local winemaking friends for a day of good wine, good food, and good company,” says Leith Ashworth, owner of Ash Ridge and head winemaker of both Ash Ridge and Junction Wines.

“We want to encourage people to come out, taste some new wines, and have a bit of fun getting to know the wine community. The winemakers joining us don’t have a Cellar Door of their own, so if we can offer our place as a platform for other local winemakers to show what they can do, then we’re all for it."

The day promises plenty of family fun, with food available to purchase and a variety of games and activities to enjoy.

Tickets $35 when purchased in advance online, or $45 at the gate, with children admitted free of charge. Each adult ticket includes a bespoke engraved tasting glass and 12 tasting punchcard, with additional tastings available for purchase on-site.

Event tickets can be purchased online at www.ashridgewines.com, or from the Ash Ridge Cellar Door.

Winter Wine-Carboot Market Event Details:
Date: June 2nd, 2024
Time: 12 pm to 4 pm
Location: Ash Ridge Wines, Bridge Pa, Hawke's Bay
Tickets: $35 online, $45 at the gate. Children free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ashridgewines.com, or from the Ash Ridge Cellar Door.

About Ash Ridge Wines:
Ash Ridge Winery is a boutique, organic vineyard, cellar door, and kitchen based in the heart of Hawke’s Bay’s picturesque Bridge Pa Triangle. Awarded Hawke’s Bay Cellar Door of the Year at the 2023 Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Wine Awards.

