Introducing Unforgettable Recipes: Unlock Your Coffee Creativity At Home

Nespresso has solidified its position as the pioneer and reference for highest-quality coffee once again, with the introduction of their latest campaign – Unforgettable Recipes. In this campaign Nespresso has collaborated with four talented New Zealanders to showcase bespoke recipes that highlight the versatility of the Vertuo coffee range and to discover a new coffee moment.

Whether you're craving an elevated coffee experience with one of Nespresso’s artisanal recipes or seeking the comforting embrace of a timeless café-style coffee, Nespresso has you covered. Elevate your coffee moments at home with Nespresso, where unforgettable taste meets endless inspiration.

Nespresso’s Vertuo coffees and machines deliver perfect solutions for coffee connoisseurs to create endless café-style coffee at home. With over 30 unique blends of sustainably sourced roast and ground coffee in six different capsule sizes to choose from, Vertuo has a coffee capsule for every coffee lover.

Building on its popular Barista Creations Flavoured range, Nespresso is delighted to introduce a delicious Limited Edition Vertuo Maple Pecan coffee that brings together a blend of boldly sweet and indulgent maple notes to celebrate the changing seasons.

NESPRESSO NZ CELEBRATES UNFORGETTABLE RECIPES WITH FOUR LOCAL TASTEMAKERS:

Nespresso New Zealand have partnered four talented Kiwis – Polly Markus, Zeenat Wilkinson, Hercules Noble and TEEKS – to inspire people to explore new recipes and coffee innovations, and to become masters of their own culinary creations at home.

"I enjoy the morning ritual of crafting my own delicious cup of coffee. Every sip of my Double Espresso Flat White is a moment of preparation for the day ahead. With Nespresso, the art of barista-style coffee is effortlessly brought into my home, allowing me to savour the taste of creativity and productivity with every sip."

DOUBLE ESPRESSO FLAT WHITE WITH NESPRESSO DOUBLE ESPRESSO CHIARO

INGREDIENTS:

80ml Double Espresso Chiaro coffee

180ml full cream milk, or milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Machine

Vertuo Gran Lungo Cup

METHOD:

1. Heat 180ml milk on high froth setting.

2. Extract Double Espresso Chiaro coffee into the cup.

3. Swirl cup to smooth crema.

4. Pour in hot, lightly frothed milk over the top, creating latte art on top.

"As a busy working mum, I cherish those precious moments to set the tone for my day ahead. For me, it's about finding balance and vitality, especially with a delicious, energising Coffee & Collagen Smoothie. It's my go-to Nespresso coffee moment, ensuring I'm ready to tackle whatever comes my way with energy and clarity."

COFFEE & COLLAGEN SMOOTHIE WITH NESPRESSO ALTISSIO

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Altissio coffee

120g ice (4 large ice cubes)

100ml macadamia milk

½ tsp cacao nibs

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 scoop (2 tbsps) Vital Proteins collagen powder

1 banana

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Machine

Barista Recipe Glass, Large

Blender

Measuring Spoon

METHOD:

1. Extract Altissio coffee into a cup.

2. Add all ingredients into a blender, leaving coffee and collagen as the last to add.

3. Blend until smooth.

4. Pour into a glass to enjoy.

"Creating delicious meals is my passion, but every culinary journey needs a perfect counterpart – a moment to pause and appreciate. For me, that moment comes in the afternoon, when I indulge in an Iced Latte from Nespresso. It's not just about the refreshment, it's about elevating the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

ICED LATTE WITH NESPRESSO DOUBLE ESPRESSO DOLCE

INGREDIENTS:

80ml Double Espresso Dolce coffee

130ml of full cream milk, or milk of your choice

120g ice cubes

EQUIPMENT:

Nespresso Vertuo Machine

Reveal Cold Glass

METHOD:

1. Add ice cubes to glass.

2. Extract 80ml Double Espresso Dolce coffee into glass over the ice cubes.

3. Pour milk into the glass.

4. Stir.

"Embracing life's nuances is at the heart of everything I do. I love engaging in vibrant conversations. Whether I’m sharing stories or savouring moments with those around me, every sip of Nespresso becomes a chance for connection.”

STRONG ROASTED & STORMY WITH NESPRESSO FORTADO

INGREDIENTS:

150ml of Fortado coffee

60ml pineapple juice

120ml ginger ale

2 tsp of sugar

2 pieces of fresh pineapple

Fresh Mint Leaves

EQUIPMENT:

Nespresso Vertuo Machine

Nespresso Carafe

2 Barista Recipe Glasses, Small

Spoon

Recipe glass

Knife

Cutting Board

Grill

Wooden Skewer

METHOD:

1. Slice pineapple thinly and into triangle.

2. Pat dry with paper towel and lightly cover the pineapple piece with sugar.

3. Place under the grill until the sugar caramelises, set aside until ready.

4. Add coffee, and pineapple juice to a carafe and stir down over ice for 10 seconds.

5. Pour evenly into 2 glasses with ice and top up with ginger ale.

6. Garnish with pineapple and mint leaves on wooden skewer.

