Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pioneering Change For Women In The Underrepresented Export Industry

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 7:09 pm
Press Release: NaturKidz

In the male-dominated export industry, Bonnie Slade, Founder and CEO of NaturKidz, is making her mark as a female entrepreneur. According to a 2022 report by BERL, female-owned direct exporters account for only 16.2% of all direct exporters in New Zealand. Among these women is Bonnie – defying the odds and paving the way for women in the industry.

"As a female entrepreneur in the export industry, I am acutely aware of the challenges that women face," says Bonnie. "Now, I am proud to be part of a growing movement of women who are breaking down barriers and reshaping the face of international trade. Together, we are proving that gender is no obstacle to success in the global marketplace."

Bonnie's entrepreneurial journey began with her personal experience as a mother, recognising the challenges busy parents face when seeking nutritious and appealing snacks for their children. Combining this insight with her impressive 20-year career in sales, strategy and marketing, Bonnie established NaturKidz.

Prior to founding NaturKidz, Bonnie held prominent positions in various industries, most recently as General Manager of the sustainable beverage brand Chia Sisters. This experience further solidified her commitment to creating products that prioritise trust and quality, values that are deeply ingrained in the NaturKidz brand.

Recently, NaturKidz won four gold medals and was named the Free-From Champion in the Outstanding Food Producer Awards. The NaturKidz range was also named as a finalist in the FMCG Product of the Year awards, with the winner announced later this year.

As a role model for aspiring female entrepreneurs, Bonnie continues to actively promote women and create opportunities for women in the export industry.

“I believe it’s important to share success stories of female entrepreneurs in trade,” notes Bonnie. “By highlighting our achievements, we can help to break down harmful stereotypes and normalise female leadership.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NaturKidz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 