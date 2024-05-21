Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Could Your Local Bakery Win A National Award?

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 7:21 pm
Press Release: Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards

Pie fans around the country have just one thing on their minds right now as entries open for the 26th Bakels NZ Supreme Awards. ‘My local bakery makes damn good pies, but could they win?’

Just thinking about those pies makes your mouth water, right? Well there are 45 awards up for grabs including highly commended, so tell your baker to check out pieawards.nz and enter.

NZ Bakels managing director, Brent Kersel says: “Last year we crowned our 25th Supreme winner and what a celebration that was. After the awards night we saw bakeries right across New Zealand seeing a huge boost in sales as a result of winning one of the other awards on the night. And we know that even bakeries that place within the top 10 see sales growth. That really sums up why we continue to hold the Pie Awards every year. Other sectors of hospitality receive recognition, and we’re here to make sure bakers earn some credit too. They feed this nation virtually every day from early morning, until in some cases, the early hours of the morning.

“So let’s celebrate the bakers, and the pie makers in cafes, lunch bars, catering services and restaurants. Provided they make their pies onsite they can enter. Maybe they buy in their pastry. That’s okay. They can enter the Café Boutique category and earn recognition with a ‘stand-out’ filling. But they’ve got to be in to win.”

There are 11 entry categories: Steak & Cheese; Steak & Gravy; Mince & Gravy; Mince & Cheese; Potato Top; Bacon & Egg; Chicken & Vegetable; Gourmet Meat; Vegetarian; Café Boutique; Commercial Wholesale, and Supreme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Pie entries will go through their paces on Judging Day, July 25 and winners will be announced on July 30 at the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards.

Here’s what Michelle Liddell of Chill Café in Whangamata had to say after she won the gold award in the Café Boutique category last year as a first time entrant: “We just thought we would enter and see how we go, but we didn’t think it would win us gold, that’s for sure. The impact on the business was absolutely massive.”

Entries close on June 27 at 5pm. It doesn’t cost anything to enter, but if your baker wins an award the response will be incredible.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 