Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card: Q1 2024

The first quarter of 2024 was dominated by M&A speculation and seismic shifts affecting the future of how how audiences will view live sports. As SVODs battle for the most in-demand athletes and leagues, and Paramount Global battles for its life, today’s decisions will impact the media and entertainment landscape for decades to come.

Parrot Analytics presents our Q1 2024 Quarterly Report Card to take stock of these and other fundamental issues impacting the streaming industry.

We analyzed the major platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

We intend for this to serve as a longterm resource for your continued industry coverage.

