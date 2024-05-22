Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card: Q1 2024

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 5:19 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

The first quarter of 2024 was dominated by M&A speculation and seismic shifts affecting the future of how how audiences will view live sports. As SVODs battle for the most in-demand athletes and leagues, and Paramount Global battles for its life, today’s decisions will impact the media and entertainment landscape for decades to come.

Parrot Analytics presents our Q1 2024 Quarterly Report Card to take stock of these and other fundamental issues impacting the streaming industry.

We analyzed the major platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

We intend for this to serve as a longterm resource for your continued industry coverage.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

