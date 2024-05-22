Broadband Prices In 223 Countries Revealed. New Zealand Ranks In 128th Place - Do Kiwis Pay Too Much?

Auckland, New Zealand - NZ Compare ( www.nzcompare.com), New Zealand's leading comparison website company, continues to see visitor and user growth as the Kiwi consumer seeks more ways to save. With Broadband Compare (www.broadbandcompare.co.nz) one of their most popular sites experiencing burgeoning demand, what sort of savings can be made, and are Kiwis paying too much for broadband when compared to the likes of Australia, the UK and Europe?

Recent research released by Cable.co.uk has painted a relatively unfavorable picture of the cost of a broadband connection in the Oceania region when compared with the average price across 12 other global regions.

The cheapest fixed-line broadband in the world can be found in Sudan, costing the equivalent of just $3.91 NZD a month, whilst the average cost per month of a broadband connection in New Zealand was more than twenty times that amount, recorded as $82 NZD. The range of plans for New Zealanders quoted in the survey stretched from $45.83 to $120 for a month of broadband connectivity.

Gavin Male, NZ Compare CEO commented on the price range in New Zealand saying, "We are very fortunate to have such a high-quality fibre broadband network in New Zealand, and the vast majority of consumers are now taking advantage of the technology. It is just a shame that so many of us are still paying more than we need to for our internet connection at home. Broadband Compare has dozens of fibre broadband options starting from as little as $50 a month, well below the average price recorded in this survey of $82. These fibre plans, with speeds from 50 Mbps are more than suitable for most small households, offering outstanding connectivity at a great price. I implore Kiwis to compare prices and only pay for the speed they need at home."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Oceania came out as an expensive region for broadband relative to other parts of the world, but New Zealand does do fairly well in the league table of the 16 Oceanic countries that were surveyed with NZ coming in at 4 th place. That spot puts us ahead of the likes of Australia (5 th in Oceania, 130 th in the world), The Cook Islands (7 th in Oceania, 178 th in the world) and Samoa (13 th in Oceania, 209 th in the world).

Explaining the research further, Dan Howdle of Cable.co.uk said, "It is not altogether too surprising that the most advanced, developed nations tend to have some of the most expensive broadband. After all, earnings are higher, and investment and rollout of new technologies tends to be ahead of the curve. Or so one would think.

It is interesting, however, that the cheapest broadband in the world tends to be in Eastern Europe and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) nations. These countries tend to have some of the most advanced infrastructure too, with a high percentage of fibre to the premises coverage, and are somehow able to offer it to users at very low prices. In a way, these examples obliterate the notion that regions such as Western Europe and North America pay more because of the cost of rolling out new technologies, and actually points more readily to the idea that people in these regions are made to pay more simply because they can."

Top 5 CHEAPEST countries

Country Average cost of broadband per month

Sudan USD 2.40

Argentina USD 5.17

Belarus USD 7.03

Ukraine USD 7.35

Egypt USD 8.31

Top 5 most EXPENSIVE countries

Country Average cost of broadband per month

Solomon Islands USD 457.84

Burundi USD 304.57

Turks and Caicos Islands USD 212.00

Virgin Islands (British) USD 189.00

Bermuda USD 185.00

Other notable countries

Country Average cost of broadband per month

New Zealand USD 48.60 (128 th place)

Australia USD 52.21 (130 th place)

United States of America USD 65.00 (155 th place)

United Kingdom USD 38.79 (96 th place)

China USD 18.81 (41 st place)

India USD 9.73 (13 th place)

More Options than Ever in New Zealand

With an extensive array of broadband providers and plans featured on the site, Broadband Compare has been the go-to platform for consumers seeking a cost-effective broadband solution since it launched in 2016.

With broadband prices continually fluctuating and new entrants to the market all the time, the Broadband Compare website is now listing more plans than ever, and an ever-increasing number of bundled providers, further increase the choice for New Zealanders. These new entrants join the ranks of other top-tier providers featured on the platform, promising an even wider range of options for consumers seeking competitive broadband plans.

As the cost of living remains a pressing concern for many, Broadband Compare, along with the other NZ Compare sites covering Mobile, Power and Finance, empower Kiwis to make informed decisions about their broadband services. By comparing plans from various providers, users can identify saving opportunities and ensure they're not overpaying for essential connectivity.

NZ Compare remains dedicated to its mission of providing user-friendly platforms that simplify the process of choosing the right utility provider and plan. With record-breaking site traffic in 2023 and an ever-expanding list of providers, the websites remain a valuable resource for New Zealanders looking to minimise their expenses while enjoying reliable services.

About NZ Compare:

NZ Compare ( www.nzcompare.com) is New Zealand's leading comparison website company. Dedicated to helping consumers find the best products and services to suit their needs and budget, NZ Compare websites simplify the process of comparing and choosing products and services, ensuring users make informed decisions about their utility services.

© Scoop Media

