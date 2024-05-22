Accenture To Acquire Partners In Performance To Deliver Enhanced Productivity For Asset-Intensive Industry Clients

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Partners in Performance, a global strategy consulting firm that works on business performance improvement in asset-intensive industries leveraging data and AI capabilities. Partners in Performance will strengthen Accenture’s offering to clients in industries such as metals and mining, oil and gas, utilities, and chemicals among others, by bolstering cost and productivity reinvention, delivery of capital projects, as well as accelerating energy transition and decarbonisation efforts.

Partners in Performance has proven expertise in delivering sustainable value for clients in asset-intensive industries; helping C-suite leaders generate long-term growth for their companies by delivering lasting impact and greater resilience using its proprietary data, benchmarks and advanced analytics tools.

“The acquisition of Prairie reflects our commitment to supporting asset intensive industries,” said Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and NZ. “It is an investment that will bring together Accenture’s expertise in operational technology and security with Prairie’s business improvement capabilities, to deliver sustained change and drive productivity for our clients”.

Partners in Performance’s approximately 400 employees will join Accenture Strategy. Partners in Performance was founded in Melbourne in 1996, with its management and consulting professionals now operating across five continents. The firm has been recognised as one of Australia’s Most Innovative Companies and for its role helping clients achieve their sustainability targets.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Asset-intensive clients need to pursue strategies for decarbonisation without compromising on business growth objectives,” said Stephanie Jamison, global resources industry practice lead and global sustainability services lead at Accenture. “Partners in Performance’s expertise will be invaluable as we collaborate with clients to help them leverage digital capabilities and new ways of working to improve operational performance in areas such as supply chain, decarbonisation and capital projects.”

Skipp Williamson, founder and managing director at Partners in Performance added: “Our focus has been on helping organisations have big lasting impact. We are excited to combine our joint strengths with Accenture for our clients across the world and to bring them even better lasting impact.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

© Scoop Media

