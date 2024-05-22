Perception Point Joins Pax8 To Advance Threat Detection And Prevention

Auckland, New Zealand (May 22 2024) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its partnership with Perception Point, providing partners with cutting-edge security solutions for the modern workspace. Through Perception Point’s Advanced Threat Prevention solutions, partners can safeguard their customers with unparalleled threat prevention covering email, Microsoft 365 collaboration apps (Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive), and web browsers from one platform. The solutions include Perception Point’s 24/7 managed incident response service, which offloads resource-intensive and time-consuming investigations and remediation from partners.

“In an era where collaboration and communication thrive online, protecting email, web, and cloud integrity ensures a resilient foundation for today's dynamic workforce,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Global Alliance at Pax8. “We are thrilled to welcome Perception Point to our cloud Marketplace, helping our partners bolster their customers’ security posture and increase efficiency.”

Perception Point offers partner-customisable security solutions that are powered by advanced AI, anti-evasion, and patented sandbox technology for industry-leading threat prevention. The solution dynamically scans 100% of content 40 times faster than competitors, and intercepts attacks before reaching end-users.

Tailored for partners, the comprehensive security suite enables quick customer provisioning via an API, eliminating MX record changes or integration efforts. The solution requires minimal cybersecurity expertise and includes a fully managed 24/7 incident response service that analyses and remediates threats, manages false positives, handles on-demand investigations, and rapidly addresses new and emerging attacks.

"In today’s evolving digital world, the modern workspace has become a complex and challenging environment to secure. We are excited to partner with Pax8 to help partners address this challenge with comprehensive, advanced threat prevention for organisations’ email, browser, and Microsoft 365 collaboration apps,” said Orit Shilvock, Chief Revenue Officer at Perception Point. “Designed for the managed service provider (MSP), Perception Point uniquely combines unparalleled threat detection for the most advanced attacks with an all-included 24x7 managed incident response service. Now, partners can offer this ultimate security solution that also saves MSPs time and money from day one."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a leading provider of AI-powered threat prevention solutions that safeguard the modern workspace against sophisticated threats. The unified security solution protects email, web browsers, and SaaS apps. By uniquely combining the most accurate threat detection platform with an all-included managed incident response service, Perception Point reduces customers’ IT overhead, improves user experience, and delivers deep-level cybersecurity insights.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the organisation’s infrastructure, the cloud-native service is easy to use and replaces cumbersome, traditional point systems. Perception Point proactively prevents phishing, BEC, ATO, malware, spam, insider threats, data loss, zero-days, and other advanced attacks well before they impact the end-user. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are protecting more and managing less with Perception Point.

